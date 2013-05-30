May 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
reverse previous session's losses on Thursday after U.S.
economic data reduced fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon scale down its bond-buying program.
TOP STORIES
* Confidence in the euro zone economy grew by more than
expected in May, with hope that the worst of the crisis may be
over spreading to countries that have been on its frontline.
* A Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit will pay $5.6 billion for NV
Energy Inc, the electric utility serving Las Vegas and its
power-hungry casinos, in yet another large energy deal for
Warren Buffett in the western United States.
* RBC profit rises 26 percent on stronger lending
Royal Bank of Canada said that its quarterly profit rose 26
percent on stronger lending volumes and lower loan-loss
provisions.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported an 8 percent
rise in quarterly profit, due largely to lower provisions for
bad loans and higher wholesale banking income.
* Samsung Electronics Co unveiled a stripped down version of
its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone, aiming to grab a bigger share
in the mid-tier segment as growth in the high-end market slows.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.28 - 0.32 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.13;
fell 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,398.7; rose 0.53 percent
* US crude : $92.47; fell 0.71 percent
* Brent crude : $101.74; fell 0.67 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,285.4; rose 0.36 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord raises to
hold, raises target to C$137 from C$111 to reflect the strong
share price appreciation potential over the next two to three
years, believes the company has a good chance of achieving its
goals.
* Bank of Montreal : KBW cuts target price by C$1 to
C$62 after the company posted lower-than-expected second-quarter
results on weak operating leverage in domestic retail.
* Silvercrest Mines : Stonecap Securities cuts target
price to C$2.75 from C$3 citing a decrease in open-pit grade and
lower-than-expected leach pad grade after the company reported
an updated resource estimate.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes current account,
producer prices and raw material prices data
* Major U.S. events and data includes growth data, corporate
profits, initial claims and pending home sales data