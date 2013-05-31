May 31 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Friday as commodity prices slipped, with many
investors still nervous about the possibility that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could end its monetary easing policy sooner than
previously expected.
TOP STORIES
* Unemployment has reached a new high in the euro zone and
inflation remains well below the European Central Bank's target,
underscoring just how severe a challenge EU leaders face to
revive the bloc's sickly economy.
* Japan's factory output accelerated in April and deflation
abated a bit as a weaker yen and firmer overseas demand boosted
growth, boding well for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to
shake the world's third-largest economy out of nearly two
decades of falling prices and sluggish growth.
* New Gold Inc agreed to acquire gold exploration
company Rainy River Resources Ltd for about C$310
million in a bid to expand its asset base in Canada.
* Samsung Electronics has chosen an Intel Corp processor to
power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a
source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, in a major
victory for the chipmaker, which is struggling to find its
footing in the mobile market.
* Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds,
boosting the British lender's capital and sharpening its focus
on domestic lending.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.47 to 0.5 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.6386;
fell 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,406.7; fell 0.34 percent
* US crude : $92.97; fell 0.68 percent
* Brent crude : $101.64; fell 0.54 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,255; fell 0.85 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Descartes Systems Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to $12.50 from $11.50 on the company's solid
quarterly results.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts price
target to C$76.00 citing a potential for lower earnings and risk
from the company's Aeroplan agreement with Aimia.
* Manitok Energy Inc : RBC raises to outperform from
sector perform and target price to C$4 from C$3.50 ahead of
visible H2 production growth from the company's Stolberg Cardium
development program, an upcoming Cabin Creek well and
above-average financial flexibility.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes gross domestic
product
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income, PCE
price index, personal spending, Chicago PMI, Reuters and
University of Michigan sentiment and ECRI weekly index