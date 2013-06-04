June 4 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday after ending its lowest in more than two
weeks in the previous session, as investors paused on
uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying
program coupled with weak U.S. and euro zone data.
TOP STORIES
* Japan's government is set to urge the nation's public
pension funds - a pool of over $2 trillion - to increase their
investment in equities and overseas assets as part of a growth
strategy being readied by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according
to people with knowledge of the policy shift.
* Euro zone producer prices fell further in April on a sharp
decline in energy costs, marking the biggest month-on-month
decrease since July 2009, figures released showed.
* Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said it would
buy marketing software provider ExactTarget for about $2.5
billion in cash.
* Discount chain Dollar General reported a 3 percent
increase in quarterly profit as growth in its consumables
business, which includes packaged food and cleaning products,
more than offset weak sales of weather-sensitive products.
* Steven A. Cohen's embattled hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors is facing a much tougher and less glamorous future, as
outside investors pull the bulk of their money from the firm in
the wake of an ongoing insider trading probe.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.01 percent and 0.09 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.1236;
fell 0.11 percent
* Gold futures : $1,397; fell 1.04 percent
* US crude : $93.11; fell 0.36 percent
* Brent crude : $102.14; rose 0.08 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,376.5; rose 0.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Rio Alto Mining Ltd : The company said it has
temporarily suspended some operations at its La Arena gold mine
in Peru after a blockade of the main road to the site as part of
a protest against the country's police and judicial system.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Autocanada Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$31.50 from C$29 on the completion of a bought deal
and secondary share offering and on the announcement of the
acquisition of Courtesy Chrysler.
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd : CIBC cuts target price
to C$1.85 from C$1.90 citing production cuts and weak currency.
* Rainy River Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts price target
to C$3.83 from C$7.25 to reflect the expectation that the
shareholders will accept New Gold Inc's offer to take
over the company.
* Utilities, pipelines and power: Canaccord Genuity raises
Enbridge Inc Northland Power Inc and to buy
from hold, sees a significant cushion for the shares should
long-term bond yields continue to rise.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade,
redbook and IDB consumer confidence