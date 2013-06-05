June 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday as market concerns that the Federal
Reserve might end its monetary easing policy offset data that
showed euro zone business activity eased at a slightly slower
pace in May.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone business activity shrank at a slightly slower
pace last month, but a chronic shortage of new orders means an
economic recovery still looks some way off, business surveys
showed.
* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to raise incomes by 3
percent annually and set up special economic zones to attract
foreign businesses in a third tranche of measures aimed at
boosting Japanese growth.
* Activity in China's services sector expanded in May but at
a pace little changed from the month before, the latest sign
that the world's No. 2 economy is struggling to regain momentum.
* Samsung Electronics scored a victory over rival Apple in
their long-running dispute over mobile device patents after a
U.S. trade agency issued an order banning older but
still-popular Apple products from the U.S. market.
* Brazil is closer to choosing Boeing's F-18 for one of the
developing world's most sought-after defense contracts after
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden addressed the government's main
misgivings during a visit to Brasilia, officials told Reuters.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.39 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.36 percent to 0.43 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.1559;
rose 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,397; fell 0.01 percent
* US crude : $93.79; rose 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $103.49; rose 0.24 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,462; rose 0.09 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$81
from C$76, expects strong underlying trends to be offset by
weather-related disruptions due to traffic when the company
reports its first-quarter results
* EXFO Inc : RBC cuts target price to $5.25 from $6,
says preliminary results are disappointing, particularly
following the prior two quarters of improvement
* Secure Energy Services Inc : Raymond James raises
price target to C$14.50 from C$14, continues to advise that
investors build the company into a core holding and believe that
very few companies have the combined growth potential and
management track record that it can offer
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national
employment, ISM non-manufacturing index, factory orders and
durable goods data