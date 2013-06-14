June 14 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a lower open on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited a spate
of U.S. economic data out later in the day, though gains could
be capped by worries over the Federal Reserve's stimulus
program.
TOP STORIES
* Inflation in the euro zone rose from a three-year low in
May, but remained low enough for the European Central Bank to
act to boost an economy which is shedding jobs at an increasing
rate.
* Japan's cabinet rubber-stamped a set of measures to boost
economic growth that so far have failed to impress markets and
made Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promise to take more steps after
next month's upper house elections.
* Ocwen Financial Corp said it would buy mortgage servicing
rights and related advances from OneWest Bank for $2.53 billion,
the latest in a string of acquisitions that have fueled the
company's explosive growth and nearly tripled its shares over
the past year.
* Europe's newest jetliner, the Airbus A350, successfully
began its maiden flight, stepping up a battle with arch-rival
Boeing for sales of a new generation of sleek, lightweight
passenger planes.
* Restoration Hardware reported first-quarter results that
beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong growth in sales,
particularly in its furniture business.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.33 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.06 percent to 0.01 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.0464;
rose 0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,380.4; rose 0.2 percent
* US crude : $97.09; rose 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $105.45; rose 0.48 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,078; rose 0.4 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$84.50 from C$87 on valuation, says DuPont's decision
to lower earnings guidance following planting delays on crop
input demand will have negative implications for the company
* Transat AT Inc : CIBC raises price target C$6.50
from C$5.25, says the company is guiding towards summer results
being better year-over-year and is having good early success in
its product differentiation roll-out and its cost-cutting
strategy
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer prices,
industrial and manufacturing output, Reuters and University of
Michigan sentiment and ECRI weekly index data