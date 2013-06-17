June 17 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Monday, with investors focused on the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting, starting Tuesday, which could
offer clues about its monetary easing program.
TOP STORIES
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will sell its
Longview Timber holdings in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to
Weyerhaeuser for $2.65 billion, including assumption of debt,
and will sell a nearby paper and packaging business to KapStone
Paper and Packaging Corp for $1.025 billion.
* German wages rose at their fastest pace in almost four
years at the start of 2013 and euro zone exports jumped in
April, giving the bloc a basis for a recovery from its long
recession.
* Boeing will launch a larger version of its lightweight 787
Dreamliner this week with up to 100 orders worth just under $30
billion, industry sources said on Sunday.
* Cinven Ltd has agreed to buy CeramTec for 1.49 billion
euros, beating rival private equity firm BC Partners Ltd in
bidding for the Germany-based industrial ceramics unit of U.S.
chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings.
* Facebook and Microsoft have struck agreements with the
U.S. government to release limited information about the number
of surveillance requests they receive, a modest victory for the
companies as they struggle with the fallout from disclosures
about a secret government data-collection program.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down up around 0.59
percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.75 percent to 0.92 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.5947;
fell 0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,380; fell 0.53 percent
* US crude : $98.28; rose 0.44 percent
* Brent crude : $106.17; rose 0.23 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,075; fell 0.21 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$84.50 from C$87 on valuation, says DuPont's decision
to lower earnings guidance following planting delays on crop
input demand will have negative implications.
* Transat AT Inc : CIBC raises price target C$6.50
from C$5.25, says the company is guiding towards summer results
being better year-over-year and is having good early success in
its product differentiation roll-out and its cost-cutting
strategy.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes international
securities flows
* Major U.S. events and data includes NAHB index