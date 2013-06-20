June 20 Canadian stock market futures fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday, pointing to a sharply lower open,
after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled a clearer timeline for
the central bank to begin to curb its monetary easing policy.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central
bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later
this year.
* China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in
June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed,
heightening the risk of a sharper second quarter slowdown and
increasing the heat on the central bank to loosen policy.
* The euro zone's private sector slump has eased more than
expected this month, business surveys showed, but a continued
slide in new orders suggested a full recovery is still some way
off.
* Lloyds Banking Group must plug a capital shortfall of 8.6
billion pounds, Britain's banking regulator said, a day after
the government signaled plans to return the part-state owned
lender to the private sector.
* Micron Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as prices for its memory chips rose, and said it was
"optimistic" that its acquisition of bankrupt Japanese chipmaker
Elpida Memory Inc would close in the current quarter.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 1.55 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 1.01 percent to 0.77 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.4992;
fell 1.38 percent
* Gold futures : $1,306.5; fell 4.88 percent
* US crude : $96.91; fell 1.35 percent
* Brent crude : $104.31; fell 1.71 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,843.5; fell 1.67 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* IBI Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
hold from sell following recent share price depreciation.
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Paradigm Capital raises
target price to C$10 from C$9.50 given the company's improved
cash position and ongoing multiple expansion in the Canadian
energy services sector.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, existing home sales and Philly
Fed index