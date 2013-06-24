June 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open sharply lower on Monday as markets were pulled down by
worries surrounding China's banking sector and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's suggestion that it could begin scaling back its
monetary stimulus later this year.
TOP STORIES
* Fears of a credit crunch in China's banking system eased
as short-term interest rates fell, and the central bank said
there were sufficient funds in the market but banks needed to
improve their cash management and control their lending.
* Vodafone has agreed to buy Germany's largest cable
operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, betting on TV
and fixed-line services in its biggest deal since 2007.
* U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp will buy
smaller rival Vanguard Health Systems Inc for $4.3 billion
including debt to expand into new geographies.
* Barrick Gold Corp will lay off up to a third of
its corporate staff at its headquarters in Toronto and other
offices, sources said, as the world's top bullion producer
intensifies a downsizing plan amid a slump in the price of gold.
* China's Sinopec Group has agreed to buy Marathon Oil
Corp's Angolan offshore oil and gas field for $1.52 billion,
Asia's largest refiner producer said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.72 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.82 percent to 0.97 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.3125;
fell 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,281.2; fell 0.81 percent
* US crude : $93.54; fell 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $100.65; fell 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,675.65; fell 2.04 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Halogen Software Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts
with buy rating, believes the company is very well-positioned to
benefit from an accelerating shift in the middle market towards
Talent Management software tool adoption.
* New Flyer Industries Inc : CIBC raises target
price to C$11 from C$10, says the company's acquisition of North
American Bus Industries Inc from Cerberus Capital Management
could prove favorable.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed index and
Dallas Fed manufacturing index