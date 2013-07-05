July 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly higher on Friday with the focus on jobs data from Canada and the United States. TOP STORIES

* Portugal's prime minister has found a way to maintain government stability with the junior partner in the ruling coalition, but the full details still need to be agreed to end a political crisis that has threatened Lisbon's adjustment under a bailout.

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd missed already modest expectations for its quarterly earnings guidance, deepening worries that its smartphone business may have peaked, as growth in sales of its blockbuster Galaxy phones begins to wane and new rivals emerge to eat away at its market share.

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker rejected a takeover bid by larger rival Amgen Inc and put itself up for sale.

* U.S. regulators on Wednesday collected the final vote to approve the merger of Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp, sources familiar with the situation said, clearing the last hurdle in the Japanese company's drawn-out battle to take control of the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.03 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.78 percent to 0.97 percent

* European shares, were mixed COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.2625; fell 0.02 percent

* Gold futures : $1,239; fell 1.05 percent

* US crude : $101.83; rose 0.58 percent

* Brent crude : $106.62; rose 1.02 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,832.5; fell 1.69 percent ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Transat AT Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$13.50 from C$9, believes that the improved pricing on trans-Atlantic routes will translate into an increase in EBITDA for the summer ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI

* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm and private payrolls, unemployment rate and ECRI weekly index