Sept 10 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected Chinese data,
coupled with ebbing worries of a military strike against Syria
after comments from U.S. President Barack Obama, boosted
investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* France is to put forward a U.N. Security Council draft
resolution for Syria to give up its chemical weapons, quickly
turning a Russian idea into a full-blown diplomatic proposal
that could avert Western military strikes.
* Stronger-than-expected industrial output reinforced other
signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for
more than two years, just as major emerging markets brace for
potential fallout from an expected trimming of U.S. stimulus.
* McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected 1.9
percent increase in global sales at established restaurants in
August, helped by stronger sales in Europe.
* Layoffs at Bank of America Corp's mortgage business will
amount to about 2,100 positions, a source told Reuters on
Monday, in response to weak refinancing activity.
* Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by
output, said its first-half net profit fell 53 percent
year-on-year to $397 million, missing forecasts due to increased
competition and foreign exchange losses.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.41 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.62 percent to 0.70 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.2697;
fell 0.54 percent
* Gold futures : $1,371; fell 1.14 percent
* US crude : $107.69; fell 1.67 percent
* Brent crude : $112.19; fell 1.35 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,229.75; rose 0.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Centerra Gold Inc : The company said it entered
into an understanding with the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan
that could pave the way for joint ownership of the country's
flagship mine.
* TransCanada Corp : Canada will do more in the
global fight against climate change as the nation develops its
vast oil sands resources and tries to win backing for the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which is being proposed by
the company, the country's energy minister said on Monday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to C$20 from C$21 on a 6-month delay in the company's first ore
production from its Cigar Lake project.
* Inter Pipeline Ltd : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$28.50 from C$27.50 after the company
announced a 13 percent dividend increase.
* Tourmaline Oil Corp : Raymond James raises target
price to C$51.50 from C$50 after the company announced an
increase in its 2014 production outlook and 2013 spending.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook