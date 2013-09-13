Sept 13 - Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday as investors remained on the edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. TOP STORIES

* The number of people in work in the euro zone fell again in the second quarter of this year but at a slower rate, adding to hopes that the bloc's modest recovery may be gaining momentum.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to push again for an international conference aimed at ending Syria's civil war.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to spend an additional $4 billion and commit 5,000 extra employees to fix risk and compliance issues after a slew of investigations by regulatory authorities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* Twitter Inc has filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators, the company said on Thursday, taking the first step toward what would be Silicon Valley's most anticipated debut since Facebook Inc's last year.

* Germany's Rhoen-Klinikum is to sell most of its hospitals to rival Fresenius SE for 3.07 billion euros, in an attempt by Rhoen's founder to outflank opponents to an outright sale of the company.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.01 percent to 0.08 percent

* European shares, were mixed COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.6344; fell 0.34 percent

* Gold futures : $1,313.2; fell 1.29 percent

* US crude : $107.78; fell 0.76 percent

* Brent crude : $112.32; fell 0.28 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,056.25; fell 0.05 percent ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* BRP Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$31 from C$32 after the company reported results that were below expectations

* Torex Gold Resources Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$2.25 from C$2.50 as a result of the company pushing out the initial start date of Morelos

* Transcontinental Inc : RBC raises target price to C$16 from C$15 after the company reported third-quarter results that were better than expected ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes capital utilization

* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, Reuters/UMich sentiment, business inventories and PPI