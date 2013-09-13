Sept 13 - Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday as investors
remained on the edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next
week.
TOP STORIES
* The number of people in work in the euro zone fell again in
the second quarter of this year but at a slower rate, adding to
hopes that the bloc's modest recovery may be gaining momentum.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to push again for an international
conference aimed at ending Syria's civil war.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to spend an additional $4 billion
and commit 5,000 extra employees to fix risk and compliance
issues after a slew of investigations by regulatory authorities,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
* Twitter Inc has filed for an initial public offering with
U.S. regulators, the company said on Thursday, taking the first
step toward what would be Silicon Valley's most anticipated
debut since Facebook Inc's last year.
* Germany's Rhoen-Klinikum is to sell most of its hospitals
to rival Fresenius SE for 3.07 billion euros, in an attempt by
Rhoen's founder to outflank opponents to an outright sale of the
company.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.01 percent to 0.08 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.6344;
fell 0.34 percent
* Gold futures : $1,313.2; fell 1.29 percent
* US crude : $107.78; fell 0.76 percent
* Brent crude : $112.32; fell 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,056.25; fell 0.05 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BRP Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target price
to C$31 from C$32 after the company reported results that were
below expectations
* Torex Gold Resources Inc : RBC cuts target price to
C$2.25 from C$2.50 as a result of the company pushing out the
initial start date of Morelos
* Transcontinental Inc : RBC raises target price to
C$16 from C$15 after the company reported third-quarter results
that were better than expected
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes capital utilization
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales,
Reuters/UMich sentiment, business inventories and PPI