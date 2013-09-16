Sept 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend the previous session's gains on Monday after Larry
Summers' surprise withdrawal of his candidacy from the race to
become the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
investors' hopes of a relaxed taper of the central bank's
monetary easing policy.
TOP STORIES
* Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew on
Sunday from consideration to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke after fierce opposition from within the Democratic
Party hurt his chances of being confirmed in Congress.
* Closer integration of the European financial system with a
cross-border body to wind up or restructure failing banks will
require a change of the EU treaty eventually, the Bundesbank's
vice president said.
* Packaging Corp of America said it would acquire smaller
rival Boise Inc for about $1.28 billion to increase its
container board capacity.
* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says he will
not sell any of his shares in microblogging site Twitter Inc
when it goes public, and expects the firm's IPO to hit the
market later this year or in early 2014.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.33 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.95 percent and 1.09 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.0638;
fell 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,315.8; rose 0.57 percent
* US crude : $106.72; fell 1.38 percent
* Brent crude : $109.36; fell 2.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,075; rose 0.48 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Aimia Inc : Aimia struck a deal with
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce under which TD will be the issuer of Aeroplan
credit cards and acquire half of CIBC's existing portfolio, with
CIBC retaining the rest.
* Barrick Gold : The global gold miner could see its
stock rebound if it attracts an activist shareholder who prompts
management to quicken its pace in shedding assets, according to
a story in the Barron's.
* BlackBerry Ltd : A handful of potential bidders,
including private equity firms, are lining up to look at
BlackBerry, but initial indications suggest that interest is
tepid and buyers are eyeing parts of the smartphone maker rather
than the whole company, several sources familiar with the
situation said.
* Bombardier Inc : The company is targeting Monday
for the first flight of its all-new CSeries jetliner, weather
permitting, the planemaker said on Friday.
* Northern Dynasty : Mining group Anglo American has
pulled out of the Pebble copper project in Alaska, one of the
largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world but also an
environmentally challenging operation that has been studied for
almost three decades.
* TriOil Resources : Poland's biggest refiner PKN
Orlen said it agreed to buy upstream company TriOil Resources
for 563 million zlotys, in a deal to help turn it into an oil
producer.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Halogen Software Inc : National Bank Financial
starts with outperform and target price C$18, says the company's
existing customer base provides revenue visibility and upside.
* Long Run Exploration Ltd : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$7 from C$6.50 after the company
announced the acquisition of 1,500 boe/d of production in
Alberta.
* Reitmans Canada Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to
C$8 from C$10 after the company reported weak second-quarter
results.
* Sherritt International Corporation : RBC cuts to
sector perform from outperform; target price to C$5 from C$6 as
a result of continued weakness in the nickel market.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes industrial output and
capital utilisation