Sept 19 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Thursday, tracking world shares, after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke surprised markets on
Wednesday by delaying plans to cut back its massive bond-buying
program.
TOP STORIES
* Oracle Corp forecast sales and profit for its second
quarter that fell short of expectations as it continues to
battle soft global IT demand and smaller rivals focused on
providing software over the Internet.
* Deutsche Lufthansa announced its largest ever order for 59
Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets in a deal worth 14 billion
euros at list prices that will see it launch a new version of
Boeing's 777 jet.
* Research firm IHS Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly results as a major product release and demand for
consulting services boosted non-subscription revenue, and it
said strong demand was continuing in the current quarter.
* Wells Fargo & Co is cutting 1,800 jobs in its home-loan
production business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.12 to 0.23 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.1259;
rose 0.69 percent
* Gold futures : $1,366.4; rose 4.48 percent
* US crude : $108.23; rose 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $110.36; fell 0.22 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,347; rose 2.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Brookfield Asset Management : The company is
seeking assets in Europe to take advantage of an expected wave
of sales, and also sees opportunities in Latin America and in
the hard-hit commodity sector, its CEO said on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd : Barclays raises target price
to C$13 from C$12, says despite operational difficulties, still
significant value in the company's dividend.
* Aimia Inc : Raymond James raises target price to
C$20 from C$18 after the company provided further insight into
the recently announced Toronto-Dominion Bank and
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce agreement.
* Goldrock Mines Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$0.45 from C$0.35, to reflect the view that the
accretive financing by an experienced Latin American producer is
a positive for the company.
* Northland Power Inc : Canaccord Genuity adds to
Canadian Focus List, says the company has disciplined growth
strategy and capable management.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade for
July
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, home sales data