Sept 20 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a slightly lower open on Friday as markets took a breather after
this week's rally following U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise
decision to leaving its bond-buying program intact.
TOP STORIES
* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it raised 630
million pounds by selling a 20 percent stake in Direct Line, the
latest stage in an EU-ordered disposal of Britain's biggest
motor insurer.
* British estate agent Foxtons enjoyed a strong share market
debut with early trading giving the firm a market value of over
788 million pounds, despite some concerns that its core property
market is overheating.
* Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc priced its initial
public offering of about 15.2 million shares at $20 per share,
above its proposed price range.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised
markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising
interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back
some of the emergency measures put in place to support the
ailing rupee.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.7 percent to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.0322;
fell 0.36 percent
* Gold futures : $1,369.4; were unchanged
* US crude : $105.63; fell 0.71 percent
* Brent crude : $108.93; rose 0.16 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,300; fell 0.48 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* HudBay Minerals : The Canadian miner hopes to buy
at least one greenfield project in the next year and expects to
boost annual copper output nearly fivefold by 2016, the
company's CEO told Reuters on Thursday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Semafo Inc : NBF raises target price to C$3.30
from C$2.50, believes management's shift to free cash flow by
advancing development on the higher grade Siou and Fofina
deposits near present infrastructure should help in the weaker
gold price environment.
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : RBC raises target price to
C$12 from C$11, continue to see the company as a prime candidate
to win market share as new build contracts are awarded in Canada
and the United States.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes CPI
* Major U.S. events and data includes ECRI weekly index