Oct 15 - Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Tuesday after an extended weekend as progress on
a deal that could avert an economically damaging U.S. debt
default boosted investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government
spending showed signs of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen
shuttered federal agencies and prevent a default on federal
debt.
* German analyst and investor sentiment rose more than
expected in October on signs that the recession in the euro zone
was bottoming out, a survey showed, underscoring a brightening
outlook for Europe's largest economy.
* Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings and lower
revenue, helped by strong global sales of its Coca-Cola brand
products but challenged by volatility in some parts of Europe.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.1 percent to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.2235;
fell 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,263.1; fell 1.27 percent
* US crude : $101.81; fell 0.59 percent
* Brent crude : $110.14; fell 0.81 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,224.25; fell 0.42 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp's : A Chilean appeals court has
agreed to examine a new appeal against Barrick Gold's suspended
Pascua-Lama gold mine that alleges the project is hurting the
environment and the quality of life for the local population.
* BlackBerry Ltd : The company on Monday sought to
reassure customers and partners that it was financially stable
and "here to stay," even though it announced massive layoffs and
sources say it is in talks to sell all or part of the company.
* Canadian National Railway Co : Talks between the
railroad workers' union and Canadian National Railway have
broken down, raising the possibility of a strike or a lockout by
Oct. 28 at the country's largest railroad operator, the union
said on Monday.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank is considering an 8
billion pound bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's American retail
banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported without
citing sources.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform rating; price target of C$1.50,
says the company is well funded to complete its 2013 budget and
undertake an expanded 2014 program
* Sulliden Exploration : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform rating; price target of C$1.40
after the company recently closed $40 million bought deal
financing
* Trican Well Service Ltd : Cowen cuts price target
to C$13 from C$15 based on a report that forecasts no
improvement in pressure pumping prices through 2014 and probably
beyond
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Empire state index and
Redbook