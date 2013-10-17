Oct 17 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
lower open on Thursday as investors looked beyond Washington's
last-minute debt default deal and focused on the effects of the
16-day government shutdown and prospects of a re-run next year.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal
to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's
biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default
that could have threatened financial calamity.
* UnitedHealth Group Inc said that its third-quarter profit
rose about 1 percent, helped by the enrollment of an additional
275,000 people in its health insurance plans.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 2 percent
as weak bond-trading volumes hit revenue in the Wall Street
bank's biggest business.
* Verizon Communications Inc posted quarterly revenue
slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added customers
to its wireless business.
* Medical products maker Baxter International Inc reported a
7 percent fall in third-quarter earnings, hurt by charges
related to its $4 billion acquisition of Swedish dialysis
products company Gambro AB.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.35 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.1644;
was unchanged
* Gold futures : $1,307.2; rose 1.97 percent
* US crude : $101.7; fell 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $110.05; fell 0.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,204.75; fell 0.76 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada and Westjet Airlines : BMO
raises price target to C$6 from C$5; rating outperform and price
target to C$26 from C$23; market perform respectively as cost
trends appear favorable and valuations remained inexpensive.
* Enerplus Corp : RBC raises to outperform; price
target to C$22 from C$20 on the company's operating momentum,
relative valuation and improved capital discipline.
* SNC-Lavalin : CIBC cuts price target to C$48 from
C$50; rating sector outperformer after the company reduced net
income guidance.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign
securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims