Oct 24 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Thursday as data that showed activity across
China's vast factory sector reached a seven-month high eased
concerns of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone economy is only expanding slowly, according
to surveys on Thursday that showed the rate of growth eased
unexpectedly in the private sector this month, although
globally, factories in China ratcheted up production.
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reduced its outlook for
full-year earnings more than Wall Street expected, as buyers
backed away from the key fertilizer ingredient potash due to
uncertainty caused by the breakup of rival Belarusian Potash Co.
* Husky Energy Inc reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly
profit as its refining business was hurt by a sharp drop in
market crack spreads, or the price difference between crude oil
and the refined product.
* Rogers Communications Inc reported a third-quarter profit
that topped expectations, on the back of strong results from its
cable and wireless business.
* Teck Resources Ltd reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly
adjusted profit as higher coal sales volumes failed to offset
weaker prices.
* Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc's profit
nearly halved as a rise in specialty advertisement revenue
failed to offset weakness in its radio division.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.25 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.25 percent to 0.36 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.6031;
fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,336.9; rose 0.04 percent
* US crude : $96.91; rose 0.05 percent
* Brent crude : $107.67; fell 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,174; rose 0.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : The company reported on
Wednesday a 56 percent decline in third-quarter profit due to
lower realized metal prices as well as a maintenance shutdown at
its Kittila mine in Finland and raised its full-year production
forecast.
* BlackBerry Ltd : Former Apple Inc Chief Executive
John Sculley is exploring a joint bid for the smartphone maker
with Canadian partners, the Globe and Mail reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
* Cenovus Energy Inc : The oil producer reported a
28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher oil
prices and increased volumes.
* MEG Energy Corp : The oil sands producer's
third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by a rise in
output, lower operating costs and stronger price realizations.
* Telus : The telecom company said on Wednesday it has
agreed to buy 100 percent of struggling startup Public Mobile
from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed
Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter
Thomson.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Credit Suisse raises
target price of its U.S. listed shares to $39 from $37 on higher
cash flow in 2014.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : RBC raises to sector
perform from underperform; target price to C$133 from C$116, on
the company's impressive third-quarter results and outlook.
* Canam Group Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$13.50 from C$11.50, says U.S. recovery helped
to drive another strong revenue beat and backlog growth.
* Encana Corporation : RBC raises the price target
of its U.S. listed shares to $24 from $23 after the company
posted respectable third-quarter results amid in-line production
rates and a $39 million cash tax recovery.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing
claims and international trade