Oct 29 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday ahead of a two-day
Federal Reserve policy meeting, with markets widely expecting
the U.S. central bank will continue with its monetary stimulus
program.
TOP STORIES
* Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter
earnings, helped by costs cuts and growing sales of recently
approved cancer medicines.
* The cost of cleaning up the banking industry dominated
third-quarter results from Deutsche Bank and UBS, as unexpected
hits for potential legal costs overshadowed their day-to-day
performance.
* BP Plc kicked off the results season for top global oil
firms with forecast-beating profits and a dose of what the
industry's investors want - a dividend hike, plans for asset
sales, and a promise to keep a lid on spending.
* Apple Inc's profit and margins slid despite selling 33.8
million iPhones in its September quarter, and greater China
revenue climbed just 6 percent even though two smartphone models
hit store shelves in its second-largest market last month.
* Thomson Reuters Corp said net sales in its Financial & Risk
division turned positive for the first time since 2011.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.02 percent to 0.11 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.4128;
fell 0.36 percent
* Gold futures : $1,359.7; rose 0.57 percent
* US crude : $98; fell 0.69 percent
* Brent crude : $108.82; fell 0.72 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,219.5; rose 0.41 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : Workers at the miner's
suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine will vote by Wednesday on
whether to strike, which they say could delay construction of a
water management system crucial for the project to be
re-activated, the union said on Monday.
* Sears Canada : The retailer will close its
flagship downtown Toronto store and four other locations in a
C$400 million ($383 million) deal.
* Agnico Eagle Mines : The gold miner is considering
selling a minority stake in its Meliadine gold project in the
Canadian sub Arctic, according to two sources familiar with the
situation.
* TransCanada Corp : U.S. officials weighing the
climate impact of the proposed TransCanada's Keystone XL oil
pipeline connecting Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are
zeroing in on the question of whether shipment by rail is a
viable alternative to the controversial project, industry
sources say.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : CIBC
starts with sector performer rating and target price of C$10 on
valuation
* B2Gold Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$3.50
from C$3 after the company announced it intends to acquire Volta
Resources Inc in an all-share transaction
* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises price target to
C$21.50 from C$19.75 based on the company's risk-adjusted return
and compelling dividend yield
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes PPI and raw materials
prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes PPI, retail sales,
consumer confidence, Dallas Fed services and business
inventories