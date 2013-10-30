Oct 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday as investors widely expect the U.S.
Federal Reserve to continue with its current stimulative
monetary policy stance until the next year.
TOP STORIES
* The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its massive
bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting on
Wednesday and may point to softer readings on the U.S. economy
to signal that the policy will be extended into 2014.
* Comcast Corp posted lower quarterly profit and revenue in
the third quarter, without the boost from the London Summer
Olympics a year ago.
* Barclays is cooperating with regulators investigating
possible manipulation of currency trading by banks, deepening
scrutiny of its conduct as it also grapples with a slump in
investment banking income.
* Yamana Gold Inc reported a 28 percent fall in
third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to weaker metals prices and
lower earnings from the company's stake in the Alumbrera mine in
Argentina.
* French drugmaker Sanofi lowered its 2013 profit guidance
for a second time after a slowdown in China, weaker generic
sales in Brazil and manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine
plant dented third-quarter results.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.19 percent to 0.44 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.2956;
rose 0.03 percent
* Gold futures : $1,348.2; rose 0.1 percent
* US crude : $97.31; fell 0.91 percent
* Brent crude : $109.37; rose 0.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,282; rose 1.14 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian National Railway Co : The railway company
said on Tuesday it still hopes to negotiate a new deal with the
Teamsters union and avoid a labor disruption, after talks
assisted by government-appointed mediators stretched into the
early morning.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$34 from C$30 following the company's
better-than-expected third-quarter results.
* Horizon North Logistics Inc : National Bank
Financial raises target price to C$9.50 from C$8 as the
company's third-quarter revenue beat estimates.
* Thomson Reuters Corp : National Bank Financial
raises to sector perform from underperform as the company's
financial & risk's net sales turned positive for the first time
in eight years.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes CPI, real earnings,
FOMC rate and ADP national employment index