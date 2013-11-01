Nov 1 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Friday after surveys showed an improvement in
Chinese manufacturing activity and the fastest growth in UK
export orders in more than two years.
TOP STORIES
* China's giant manufacturing sector strengthened further in
October, two surveys showed, though mixed signals in important
areas including export orders suggest any recovery in the
world's second-largest economy will be gradual.
* The fastest growth in export orders in more than two years
helped British manufacturing grow solidly last month, a survey
showed, in a sign that the country's economic recovery may be
gaining a broader base.
* Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on
Thursday as output rose for the first time in more than two
years, but refining weakness hurt earnings.
* American International Group Inc reported earnings nearly
in line with expectations on Thursday, but the stock fell after
hours as analysts still saw room for improvement in the insurer,
which almost went under during the financial crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.19 percent to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.6606;
fell 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,315.5; fell 0.61 percent
* US crude : $96.09; fell 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $108.2; fell 0.59 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,280; rose 0.43 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$17
from C$16 following its third-quarter results, which came
in-line with expectations.
* Bombardier Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$5.75
from C$6.25 as the company's third-quarter results came below
expectations.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$53 from C$51 as its fourth-quarter results were solid overall,
with modest subscriber stats.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM manufacturing and
domestic vehicle sales