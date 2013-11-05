Nov 5 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Tuesday, tracking the U.S. market, as
investors turned wary ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
where most layers expect the central bank to signal an easing of
monetary policy.
TOP STORIES
* Vivendi has agreed terms to sell its 53 percent stake in
Maroc Telecom to the UAE's Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros, the
latest step in the French conglomerate's drive to become more
media focused.
* Natural gas procucer Encana Corp will cut about 20
percent of its workforce, slash its dividend and invest nearly
three-quarters of its 2014 capital spending budget in more
lucrative oil and liquid gas assets.
* BlackBerry Ltd abandoned its plan to sell itself
and said its CEO is stepping down, raising fears the struggling
smartphone maker is running out of options.
* U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported sharply lower
quarterly earnings as prices of potash and phosphate fell and
buyers were cautious.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.26 and 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.1064;
fell 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,313.3; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $94.41; fell 0.22 percent
* Brent crude : $106.29; rose 0.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,154.85; rose 0.08 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest
carrier, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
expenses fell.
* Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions Inc
said it would acquire Canadian peer Paladin Labs Inc
for about $1.6 billion to expand its presence in Canada and
emerging markets.
* Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp
said it would buy privately-held cloud computing company GXS
Group Inc for $1.17 billion.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BlackBerry Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer
from sector outperformer-speculative, cuts target price to $5
from $12, says the time for the company's turnaround will be
long, with success uncertain
* Bombardier Inc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight
from neutral based on a lower outlook for earnings after a tough
third quarter
* Golden Star Resources Ltd : CIBC raises price
target to $0.40 from $0.35 after the company's positive
third-quarter results
* Sears Canada Inc : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer rating; price target of C$21, says the company one
of Canada's largest merchants and is selling off its immense and
valuable portfolio of below-market leases, owned locations and
joint ventures
* Surge Energy Inc : Raymond James raises price
target to C$7.50 from C$7.25 citing the company's
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, says it is set up
well to exceed guidance into 2014
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-manufacturing index
and IBD consumer confidence