Dec 9 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Monday despite positive Chinese data, bucking the
global market trend, as investors remained cautious about the
potential timing of a scaling down of Federal Reserve stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* China's exports handily beat forecasts in November, adding
to recent evidence of a stabilisation in the world's
second-largest economy as its leaders embark on an ambitious
restructuring plan.
* Germany's trade surplus fell in October as firms' and
households' increased appetite to spend saw import growth far
outpace that of exports - a welcome move for struggling euro
zone peers anxious to sell more to Europe's largest economy.
* Eight U.S. web giants have joined hands to start a public
campaign for new limits on how governments collect user
information amid concerns of growing online surveillance.
* KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital are among suitors which have
placed initial bids for Tyco International Inc's South Korean
security systems unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion,
people familiar with the matter said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.16 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.04-0.15 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 279.90;
rose 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,230.7; rose 0.03 percent
* US crude : $97.71; rose 0.06 percent
* Brent crude : $111.03; fell 0.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,133.5; rose 0.16 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* ADF Group Inc : Raymond James Raises price target
to C$4 from C$2.75 on the company's better-than-expected
third-quarter results
* Empire Co Ltd : Barclays cuts target price to
C$84 from C$87 to reflect a more cautious earnings forecast
* MEG Energy Corp : Raymond James raises price
target to C$42 from C$41, says the company is a compelling near
and long-term growth story
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for the day