Dec 12 After recording its biggest single-day
fall in 5-1/2 months in the previous session, Canada's main
stock index looked set to open lower on Thursday as speculation
about the timing of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program
continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Bondholders and large depositors in a failing European bank
face losses from the start of 2016, European Union negotiators
agreed on Wednesday, in a deal to spare taxpayers from further
bailouts.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost its bid to ban sales of
Apple Inc's older iPhone and iPad in South Korea after a court
dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed on
three of Samsung's mobile patents.
* Fortis Inc has reached a friendly deal to buy
Arizona-focused utility UNS Energy Corp for about $2.5 billion
in cash, the power company said on Wednesday, as it looks to
expand its presence in the United States.
* BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and
Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly
profit, driven by strong shipments of snowmobiles worldwide, and
it raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
* Travel operator Transat AT Inc's
quarterly profit more than tripled as better pricing boosted
margins.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold warned that Indonesia's plan
to ban mineral exports from next month would cut the firm's
revenues in the country by 65 percent, costing Southeast Asia's
biggest economy $1.6 billion in lost revenue next year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.06 percent and 0.13 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.9059;
rose 0.11 percent
* Gold futures : $1,238.2; fell 1.61 percent
* US crude : $97.81; rose 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $109.47; fell 0.21 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,234; rose 0.19 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The company said that American
Airlines Group Inc would buy 30 of its CRJ900 NextGen aircraft
and had also taken options on an additional 40 planes.
* Air Canada : The company said on Wednesday it will
purchase up to 109 of Boeing Co's 737 MAX under its narrow-body
fleet renewal plan, a major win for the aircraft maker and
significant shift in supplier for Canada's largest carrier.
* Canadian National Railway Co : The rail operator
said on Wednesday that it aims to improve its industry-leading
operating efficiency over the next three years, even as it
carries more goods.
* Cenovus Energy Inc : The independent oil producer
said it expected to spend 13 percent less in 2014, and forecast
a 10 percent jump in oil production.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Fortis Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$31 from C$34, says the company's announced acquisition of UNS
Energy Corp is accretive but the financing structure could cap
share prices
* North West Company Inc : Barclays raises target
price to C$26 from C$25 after the company's third-quarter
results were better than expected
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing PI and
capital utilisation
* Major U.S. events and data includes jobless claims and
retail sales