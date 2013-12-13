Dec 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, though gains could be pared as investors
speculated about the possibility of an earlier-than-expected
wind-down of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* Three years after going cap in hand to international
lenders, Ireland has officially ended its bailout, providing a
landmark for euro zone efforts to resolve its debt crisis, its
finance minister.
* Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat
software, forecast current-quarter results below analysts'
estimates but reported a 22 percent jump in the number of
subscribers to its Creative Cloud suite from the preceding
quarter.
* Shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen fell a
further 11.6 percent, making for a 23 percent fall in just four
days, after U.S. alliance partner General Motors sold its stake
ahead of a possible new share issue by the struggling French
carmaker.
* RSA Insurance CEO Simon Lee resigned after the insurer
issued a third profit warning and flagged a possible hit to its
dividend from a capital hole at its Irish business.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.04 percent to 0.41 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.0576;
fell 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,229.5; rose 0.29 percent
* US crude : $96.97; fell 0.54 percent
* Brent crude : $108.35; fell 0.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,222; fell 0.06 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : An Air Canada Jazz turboprop plane
bound for Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in
the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on Thursday after
a fire broke out in one of its engines.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Biox Corp : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to 50 Canadian cents from 75 Canadian cents following the
company's fourth-quarter results that were below aggressive
estimates
* BRP Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$33 from
C$31 following the company's strong third-quarter results
* Empire Company Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$82 from C$83 on the company's reduced EPS
projections for FY2014 and FY2015
* New Gold Inc : BMO cuts price target to C$7 from
$8.50 as the company's net present value at spot prices declined
following a fall in metal prices
* RMP Energy Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$7.25
from C$7, believes that the company offers a very attractive
valuation relative to its potential production growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer price index