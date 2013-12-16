Dec 16 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Monday as strong European economic data offset
mixed Asian economic news, though investors were still focusing
on when the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to taper its
monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone businesses ended the year on a high as new orders
surged, but the chasm between a resurgent Germany and wilting
France has widened this month, surveys showed.
* Growth in activity in China's vast factory sector slowed to
a three-month low in December as reduced output offset a pickup
in new orders, a preliminary private survey showed, in line with
other recent data pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.
* Insurer American International Group Inc said it would sell
its aircraft-leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV in a deal
valued at about $5.4 billion.
* BP has signed 30-year deals to develop Oman's Khazzan tight
gas project at an estimated investment of $16 billion, that will
help the Omani economy to keep growing and bolster flagging gas
exports.
* Barrick Gold Corp is laying off roughly 1,500 of
its approximately 5,000 workers on the Argentine side of its
suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine project, a local government
spokesman said on Saturday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.56 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.54 percent to 0.59 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.4445;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,230.4; fell 0.43 percent
* US crude : $97.41; rose 0.84 percent
* Brent crude : $110.56; rose 1.59 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,284.75; rose 0.41 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp : Continental Resources, one of
the companies that has committed to ship crude on TransCanada's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, now says the controversial
pipeline is no longer needed.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alaris Royalty Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
rating to sector perform from outperform, says the company's
share price momentum could finally take a pause following its
poor decision to partner with Sears Home Services
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : National Bank
Financial starts with outperform rating and target price of
C$25.25 on valuation
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC raises to sector perform
from underperform after the company successfully completed its
mill expansion, delivered two months of solid operating results,
and raised its 2014 production guidance
* Secure Energy Services Inc : RBC raises target
price to C$20 from C$17, says the company's 2014 capital budget
reflects its opportunities to capitalize on the trend of rising
metres and increasing produced water or fluid volumes from
growing levels of oil production in Canada
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC reinstates with sector
performer rating after coming off restrictions following the
close of the company's convertible debentures offering
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign
securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes capital utilization,
manufacturing PMI and industrial output