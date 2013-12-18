Dec 18 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open modestly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the
conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to see if a
recent string of strong economic data will lead the central bank
to scale back its massive stimulus program.
TOP STORIES
* The Federal Reserve will decide whether the U.S. economy is
finally resilient enough to withstand less policy support, or
whether it is prudent to wait a bit longer.
* German business morale improved in December, hitting its
highest since April 2012, another sign that growth in Europe's
largest economy may accelerate next year after a relatively
subdued 2013.
* Business sentiment among Asia's top companies dropped
sharply in the fourth quarter, extending last quarter's
declines, with global economic uncertainty and rising costs
weighing on the region's firms, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
showed.
* Britain's unemployment rate plunged to its lowest level in
four-and-a-half years in October, approaching the Bank of
England's threshold for considering a hike in interest rates at
a far greater speed than expected.
* FedEx Corp posted higher quarterly profit as the shipping
company cut costs and its express delivery segment, its biggest
business, made more money.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.12 percent to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.6546;
rose 0.17 percent
* Gold futures : $1,236.6; rose 0.44 percent
* US crude : $97.42; rose 0.21 percent
* Brent crude : $108.51; rose 0.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,243.25; fell 0.48 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner said in a
surprise announcement on Tuesday that two long-time directors,
Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, had resigned from the
company's board with immediate effect.
* BlackBerry Ltd : The smartphone maker said on
Tuesday that John Sims will join as head of its global
enterprise services business, a key segment that is likely to be
at the core of its turnaround plan
* Encana Corp : The natural gas producer, said on
Tuesday it has hired marine services company SBM Offshore to
operate the Deep Panuke platform off the coast of Nova Scotia.
* Imperial Oil Ltd : The integrated oil company filed
for regulatory approvals for its C$7 billion Aspen thermal oil
sands project, a company spokesman said.
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : The private oil
producer said it is targeting 15-20 percent growth in production
in 2014.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Argonaut Gold Inc : BMO cuts target price to C$7.50
from C$9 to reflect a decline in estimated NPV due to the
company's pre-feasibility study for its Magino project and
falling gold prices
* Finning International Inc : RBC raises target price
to C$30 from C$28, believes the company's focus on controllable
internal factors to drive efficiency will result in lasting
earnings growth opportunity
* TrueGold Mining Inc : BMO raises target price to 75
Canadian cents from 65 Canadian cents after the company released
the results of an independent feasibility study of its Karma
project
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts and
building permits