Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
Jan 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to a lower open on Thursday, following a disappointing Chinese manufacturing data.
TOP STORIES
* China's factory activity slowed in December, official and private manufacturing surveys showed, reinforcing views that growth in the world's second-largest economy moderated in the final quarter of 2013.
* Euro zone manufacturing grew at the fastest rate since mid-2011 in December on brisk business in Germany and Italy, setting the stage for a solid start to the year after a tumultuous 2013, a survey showed.
* Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it received a firm order from an undisclosed customer to buy 38 business aircraft in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.
* Italian carmaker Fiat SpA struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, ending more than a year of tense talks that have obstructed Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's efforts to combine the two automakers' resources.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.3 percent to 0.16 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.3216; fell 0.16 percent
* Gold futures : $1,215; rose 1.09 percent
* US crude : $97.62; fell 0.81 percent
* Brent crude : $109.52; fell 1.16 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,402.5; rose 0.58 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data include initial and continuing claims, manufacturing PMI and construction spending
