Jan 3 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
slightly higher open on Friday following weakness on Thursday
and a turbulent overnight session in Asia.
TOP STORIES
* Growth in China's services sector fell to a four-month low
in December as business expectations dropped, a government
survey showed, adding to evidence that the world's
second-largest economy lost steam into the close of 2013.
* Britain's construction industry enjoyed its second-fastest
month of growth in more than six years in December, helped by
the biggest increase in commercial projects since 2007,
purchasing managers' data showed.
* Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc has acquired Mandiant
Corp, the computer forensics specialist best known for unveiling
a secretive Chinese military unit believed to be behind a series
of hacking attacks on U.S. companies.
* Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has begun
exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in a deal that
would value the family-run lender at about $5.3 billion, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.08 percent to 0.16 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.1366;
rose 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,229.4; rose 0.36 percent
* US crude : $95.41; fell 0.03 percent
* Brent crude : $107.93; rose 0.14 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,328.5; fell 0.87 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : Alicia Keys and BlackBerry will
cut ties at the end of January, just one year after the
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was hired as a "global creative
director" for the struggling smartphone maker.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : The railroad
operator said it would sell the western part of its Dakota,
Minnesota & Eastern Railroad to U.S.-based Genesee & Wyoming Inc
in a deal worth about $210 million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Great-West Lifeco Inc : RBC starts with sector
perform rating and price target of C$33, says the company's core
earning per share growth should be solid, and reported earnings
may surprise to the upside.
* Temple Hotels Inc : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$7,
says there is a limited pool of buyers looking at domestic
assets, so pricing remains attractive and accretive.
* WesternOne Inc : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$9 on
valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes domestic vehicle sales