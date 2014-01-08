Jan 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend previous session's gains on Wednesday as positive U.S.
and euro zone data pointed to a gradual global economic
recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record high for
the eighth month in a row in November, data showed, but retail
sales made the biggest monthly jump in 12 years.
* German exports rose for the fourth consecutive month in
November as trade picked up, especially to European Union
countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy
is benefiting from an early global upturn.
* U.S. federal regulators are probing whether several big
banks deliberately mispriced mortgage bonds in the years
following the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people close to the inquiry.
* Microsoft Corp is closer to naming a new chief executive,
according to a source familiar with the board's thinking, but it
lost a front-runner candidate on Tuesday when Ford Motor Co's
chief, Alan Mulally, said he would not be going to the software
giant.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.09 percent and 0.01 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.9352;
rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,225; fell 0.36 percent
* US crude : $93.95; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $107.84; rose 0.46 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,375.25; rose 0.33 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : NBF raises target to C$0.80
from C$0.70 after the company reported record 2013 production,
driven by better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating results
* Colabor Group Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform
from outperform following the company's share price depreciation
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment data