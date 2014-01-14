Jan 14 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday despite some disappointing U.S. earnings
pre-announcements in the previous session that fuelled worries
that the upcoming reporting season may disappoint.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's world-beating current account surplus most likely
hit a new record in 2013 of about $260 billion as much of its
earnings from exported goods was invested abroad rather than
spent at home, the Ifo think tank said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reported a better-than-expected
adjusted quarterly profit as the biggest U.S. bank kept a lid on
costs and set aside less money to cover bad loans. The bank,
which had agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle government and
private claims over its handling of accounts of fraudster Bernie
Madoff, said fourth-quarter net income fell 7.3 percent to $5.28
billion, or $1.30 per share.
* Media company Corus Entertainment Inc's quarterly
profit nearly tripled after the company gained from the recent
acquisition of specialty television services.
* Charter Communications Inc on Monday formally offered to
acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for $37.3 billion,
sparking what is likely to be a contentious battle for control
of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator.
* Google Inc took its biggest step to go deeper into
consumers' homes, announcing a $3.2 billion deal to buy smart
thermostat and smoke alarm-maker Nest Labs Inc, scooping up a
promising line of products and a prized design team led by the
"godfather" of the iPod.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.18-0.22 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 276.7878;
rose 0.03 percent
* Gold futures : $1,246.7; fell 0.34 percent
* US crude : $92.15; rose 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $106.62; fell 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,310.5; fell 0.25 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc
have all expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc'S branded
generics business, but no active discussions are going on at
this time, according to three people close to the matter.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : The provider of cable TV and
internet and phone services reported an 18 percent rise in
quarterly profit, helped by recent acquisitions.
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp : Two of Canada's
largest newspaper publishers announced another round of layoffs
on Monday, as the industry cuts costs to offset sharp declines
in sales of print advertising.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural Resources : SocGen raises target
to $42 from $37 on improved reliability and increased volume
outlook
* Birchcliff Energy : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer, sees superior growth for gas companies
* Oil Producers: CIBC ups target of Raging River Exploration
to C$8.25 from C$7 and RMP Energy Inc to $7.25
from $5.40, expects exceptional production and cash flow growth
from the companies while maintaining positive balance sheets
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, import
and export prices and business inventories