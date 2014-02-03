Feb 3 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
lower open on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little
sign of abating and data showed China's economy is losing
momentum.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone factories enjoyed their strongest month since
mid-2011 in January as new orders flooded in, prompting them to
take on new staff for the first time in two years, business
surveys showed.
* Asian manufacturing outside China showed signs of solid
expansion in January as order books swelled, but factories in
the region's giant struggled for growth, heightening concerns
about an economic slowdown.
* Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew said it had
agreed to buy medical devices company ArthroCare Corp for $1.7
billion in cash to strengthen its sports medicine business.
* Julius Baer has suffered a double blow as yearly earnings
fell short of expectations and clients transferring from
recently acquired Merrill funds were set to reach only the low
end of its target range.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.17 percent to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.1641;
rose 0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,248.3; rose 0.62 percent
* US crude : $97.52; rose 0.03 percent
* Brent crude : $106; fell 0.38 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,050.25; fell 0.21 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp : Replacing the Keystone XL
pipeline with oil-laden freight trains from Canada may result in
an average of six additional rail-related deaths per year,
according to a U.S. State Department report that is adding to
pressure for President Barack Obama to approve the line.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cascades Inc : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$8 from C$7.50 based on positive momentum as it
relates to pricing and costing
* DeeThree Exploration Ltd : National Bank Financial
starts with outperform rating and price target of C$11.50,
believes the current valuation is reflective of top-tier growth
metrics to date and go-forward targets
* TMX Group Ltd : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$49 from C$48 to reflect higher-than-expected
secondary financings during the fourth quarter
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes producer price index,
raw materials prices and RBC manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI, construction spending and domestic vehicle sales