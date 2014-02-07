Feb 7 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Friday after North American jobs data showed
higher-than-expected gains in Canada, but softer-than-expected
U.S. numbers.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in
January and job gains for the prior month were barely revised
up, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy, even as the
unemployment rate hit a new five-year low of 6.6 percent.
* The Canadian economy in January recouped 29,400 of the
44,000 jobs lost in December, registering an even larger jump in
full-time positions, while the unemployment rate fell to 7.0
percent from 7.2 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
* Baytex Energy Corp has agreed to buy Aurora Oil &
Gas Ltd for C$2.6 billion including debt, targeting the
Australian company's Texas shale oil assets and driving its
shares to a 15-month high.
* An east-west struggle over Ukraine turned nastier as
Moscow accused the United States of fomenting a coup and
Washington pointed a finger at Russia for leaking a recording of
U.S. diplomats discussing how to shape a new government in Kiev.
* LinkedIn Corp delivered revenue forecasts that fell short
of Wall Street's expectations, deflating hopes that the
high-flying professional social network can sustain its growth
streak and sending its stock 8 percent lower.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index rose
slightly
* Gold futures : rose 1.2 percent
* US crude : $97.54; fell 0.31 percent
* Brent crude : $107.32; rose 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,148.75; rose 0.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Gluskin Sheff : The asset manager said on Thursday
its quarterly profit more than doubled due to rising assets
under management and higher performance fees, prompting it to
announce a special dividend of C$1.40 a share.
* TransCanada Corp : Environmental groups are
stepping up efforts to convince Canadian authorities to reject a
major new pipeline to the east coast, with one think tank saying
on Thursday that filling the new line would generate up to 45
percent more carbon emissions than the controversial
TransCanada's Keystone XL.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BCE Inc : CIBC raises target price by C$1 to C$45
on the company's solid fourth-quarter results that were in line
with analysts estimates
* Canfor Corp : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer
from sector outperformer on valuation based on mid-cycle lumber
prices
* New Gold Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target
price to C$7.25 from C$7.70 as the company's FY2014 production
guidance came below expectations
* Silver Standard Resources Inc : CIBC raises rating
of its U.S.-listed stocks to sector outperformer from sector
performer, believes there is a clear strategic rationale for the
company's Marigold mine deal as it delivers a diversification of
production, cash flows and resources out of Argentina and into
Nevada
* TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$50
from C$48 following the company's better-than-expected
fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change,
unemployment rate and participation rate
* Major U.S. events and data includes nonfarm, private
payrolls and consumer credit