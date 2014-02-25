Feb 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday after climbing to its highest level in
nearly 3 years in the previous session.
TOP STORIES
* In Europe, foreign trade propelled growth in the region's
largest economy in the fourth quarter while domestic demand,
which had been a key growth driver throughout the rest of the
year, was a drag.
* Home Depot Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as the world's largest home improvement chain kept a
tight lid on costs to offset weak sales.
* Bank of Montreal said its quarterly profit rose 2 percent
as stronger Canadian retail banking income and lower loan loss
provisions more than made up for a weaker performance at its
U.S. division.
* National Bank of Canada said on Monday its first-quarter
profit rose 9 percent, driven by stronger wealth management and
financial markets income.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.01 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.14 to 0.22 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.4756;
fell 0.46 percent
* Gold futures : $1,333.3; fell 0.37 percent
* US crude : $101.41; fell 1.37 percent
* Brent crude : $110.08; fell 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,043; fell 0.48 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : The company plans to launch a new
tool for business and government customers to manage mobile
devices on their networks, part of a drive by the one-time
smartphone pioneer to focus on its profitable enterprise or
services business.
* Rogers Communications Inc : The wireless company
was ordered to pay C$500,000 by an Ontario court that said the
company did not conduct adequate tests to back up a claim that
its Chatr discount brand had better coverage than rivals.
* TransCanada Corp : Canadian regulators said on
Monday that an audit of the pipeline company's safety practices
found it operated safely for the most part, but identified some
key areas where it needs to improve.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Lucara Diamond Corp : BMO raises to outperform from
market perform rating and raises price target to C$2 from C$1.70
stating that the company's announcement of a dividend opens up
to a new suite of returns-focused investors
* Pan American Silver Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to
sell from neutral citing the company's limited ability to
generate free cash flow, sees production at its Alamo Dorado
project declining
* Western Forest Products Inc : Salman Partners
raises target price to C$2.60 from C$2.30 on the company's
strong fourth-quarter results, a better understanding of its
sales realizations vs. published benchmarks and expectations for
further Canadian dollar weakness over the next two years
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic events scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Consumer confidence and
Richmond Fed manufacturing data