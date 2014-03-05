March 5 Canada's stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as Washington and Moscow set up talks to ease tensions over Ukraine.

TOP STORIES

* Russia said it could not order "self-defense" forces in Crimea back to their bases ahead of the first face-to-face talks with the United States on easing tensions over Ukraine and averting the risk of war.

* German sportswear company Adidas warned that weakening emerging market currencies, notably the Russian rouble, would hurt 2014 results and pose a risk to its 2015 targets even as sales are helped by the soccer World Cup.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up modestly

* European shares, were mixed

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.3122; fell 0.2 percent

* Gold futures : $1,334.8; fell 0.22 percent

* US crude : $103.03; fell 0.29 percent

* Brent crude : $108.62; fell 0.62 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,053.5; rose 0.06 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Torstar Corp : The owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, said quarterly revenue from its media business fell nearly 7 percent, mainly due to weak print advertising.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Avigilon Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$50 on the company's largely in-line fourth-quarter results, sees material leverage in 2015

* Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC cuts target price to C$70 from C$71 after the company's fourth-quarter results came in below estimates

* Dorel Industries Inc : NBF raises to sector perform from underperform, says recovery from weak 2013 in sight with healthier markets, cost cutting and contributions from acquisitions and new geographies

* Enbridge Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$56 from C$54 based on the company's recently announced $7 billion Line 3 Replacement Program

* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$22.25 from C$21.50 citing the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian data include Bank of Canada rate decision

* Major U.S. data includes ADP national employment data