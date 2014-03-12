March 12 Canada's main stock index was set to
open higher on Wednesday, reversing losses in the previous
session, even as commodities dropped on worries about the
Chinese credit market.
TOP STORIES
* A fall in copper to near four-year lows compounded
increasing concern about China's economic slowdown, sending a
wave of unease through world financial markets.
* European Union member states have agreed on the wording of
sanctions on Russia, including travel restrictions and asset
freezes against those responsible for violating the sovereignty
of Ukraine, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
* China's first domestic bond default has shaken the copper
market, stoking worries that financing deals that have locked up
vast quantities of copper could unravel.
* A new free trade agreement with South Korea will throw a
wrench into Canada's auto sector recovery, union leaders and an
automaker warned on Tuesday, highlighting the pressure on an
industry struggling with competition from Mexico.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures edged up 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , dipped
* European shares, were down 1.1 percent
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index :
302.5581; fell 1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,359.7; up 1 percent
* US crude : $98.39; off 1.64 percent
* Brent crude : $107.85; down 0.6 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,469; off 0.1 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Detour Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$12.50 from C$10.50, says the company has the financial
strength to support ongoing ramp-up activities at Detour Lake
and reduce debt.
* DeeThree Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises target
price to C$12 from C$11.50, based on the company's 95 percent
increase in reserves and a strong recycle ratio.
* Transcontinental Inc : CIBC cuts target price to
C$16 from C$17, citing modest first-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. data includes Federal budget