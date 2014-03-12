March 12 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, reversing losses in the previous session, even as commodities dropped on worries about the Chinese credit market.

TOP STORIES

* A fall in copper to near four-year lows compounded increasing concern about China's economic slowdown, sending a wave of unease through world financial markets.

* European Union member states have agreed on the wording of sanctions on Russia, including travel restrictions and asset freezes against those responsible for violating the sovereignty of Ukraine, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

* China's first domestic bond default has shaken the copper market, stoking worries that financing deals that have locked up vast quantities of copper could unravel.

* A new free trade agreement with South Korea will throw a wrench into Canada's auto sector recovery, union leaders and an automaker warned on Tuesday, highlighting the pressure on an industry struggling with competition from Mexico.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures edged up 0.15 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , dipped

* European shares, were down 1.1 percent

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.5581; fell 1 percent

* Gold futures : $1,359.7; up 1 percent

* US crude : $98.39; off 1.64 percent

* Brent crude : $107.85; down 0.6 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,469; off 0.1 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Detour Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$12.50 from C$10.50, says the company has the financial strength to support ongoing ramp-up activities at Detour Lake and reduce debt.

* DeeThree Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$12 from C$11.50, based on the company's 95 percent increase in reserves and a strong recycle ratio.

* Transcontinental Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$16 from C$17, citing modest first-quarter results.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. data includes Federal budget