March 17 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index after Sunday's referendum in Crimea, in which voters overwhelmingly voted to join Russia, passed without violence. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 0715 ET.

Stocks edged lower on Friday as worries about the crisis in Ukraine and fears of a slowdown in economic growth in China weighed on investor sentiment.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.49 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.52 percent at 0845 ET. (Morning News Call newsletterThe Day Ahead newsletter)

TOP STORIES

Oil and gas producer Encana Corp is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to private-equity firms Carlyle Group and NGP Energy Capital Management for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

South Africa's state-owned logistics company awarded General Electric, Bombardier and two Chinese firms a contract to supply over 1,000 trains, as part of a $28 billion expansion plan.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sued 16 of the world's largest banks on Friday, including Royal Bank of Canada, accusing them of cheating dozens of other now defunct banks by manipulating the Libor interest rate.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.1715; -0.46 pct

Gold futures : $1,377.4; -0.12 pct

US crude : $98.34; -0.56 pct

Brent crude : $107.2; -0.93 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,528.5; 0.92 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Banks: Credit Suisse raises targets on Bank Of Nova Scotia, others

Nordion Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer

Parkland Fuel : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 Empire State Index for Mar: Expected 6.50 Prior 4.48

09:00 Net Capital Inflows for Jan: Prior -45.9 bln

09:00 Foreign Buy,T-bonds for Jan: Prior 17.9 bln

09:15 Industrial output mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 Prior -0.3

09:15 Cap utilization for Feb: Expected 78.6 Prior 78.5

09:15 Manufacturing output for Feb: Expected 0.3 Prior -0.8

10:00 NAHB Index for Mar: Expected 49 Prior 46

