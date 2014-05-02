May 2Canadian stocks looked set for a slightly
higher to flat opening on Friday, with all eyes on the U.S.
monthly job numbers.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.04
percent at 0715 ET.
The index edged higher on Thursday as gains in Manulife
Financial Corp and Catamaran Corp helped to
offset a decline in shares of Bombardier Inc after
those companies reported results.
U.S. hiring is expected to have increased at its quickest
pace in five months in April, which would bolster hopes of a
strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.02
percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.07
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.10 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Torstar Corp said it would sell romance novel
business Harlequin Enterprises Ltd to News Corp for
C$455 million ($415 million).
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said it would buy
AltaLink, Alberta's largest electricity transmission company,
from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc for about $2.9 billion in
cash.
Fairfax Financial Holdings, the property and
casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said
first-quarter profit more than quadrupled due to strong
investment gains and improved underwriting results.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,283.1; 0.0 pct
US crude : $99.83; +0.41 pct
Brent crude : $108.37; +0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,671; +0.40 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Gran Tierra : Goldman Sachs starts with neutral
rating
Penn West : National Bank Financial ups rating to
sector perform
Stella-Jones : National Bank Financial cuts rating to
sector perform from outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for April: Expected +210,000 prior
+192,000
0830 Private Payrolls for April: Expected +210,000 prior
+192,000
0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for April: Expected +8,000 prior
-1,000
0830 Unemployment Rate for April: Expected +6.6 pct prior
+6.7 pct
0830 Average Earnings mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct prior
0.0 pct
0830 Average Workweek hrs for April: Expected 34.5 hrs prior
34.5 hrs
0945 ISM-New York Index for Apr: prior 627.1
1000 Durables Ex-Def, R mm for Mar: Prior +1.8 pct
1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Mar: Prior +2.6 pct
1000 Factory Orders mm for Mar: Expected +1.4 pct prior +1.6
pct
1000 Durables Ex-Transpt R mm for March: Prior +2.0 pct
1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for March: Prior +2.2 pct
1000 Factory Ex-Transp mm for March: Prior +0.7 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.6
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +4.1 pct
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)
Kerr)