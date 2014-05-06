(Updates Canada and U.S. economic data)
May 6 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Tuesday after data showed Canada's trade surplus plunged in
March.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.22 percent
at 0850 ET after being down 0.12 percent just before the data
was released.
Canada's trade surplus fell to just C$79 million in March
from C$847 million in February as exports dropped and imports
rose, Statistics Canada said.
PMI data is due at 1000 ET
The index dropped on Monday as disappointing economic data
from China and violence in Ukraine spurred declines in almost
every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.02
percent at 0850 ET while, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.15 percent.
The U.S. trade deficit also narrowed in March as exports
rebounded.
TOP STORIES
BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
company, reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit, helped
by its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral Media
and strong growth in its wireless business.
WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest
carrier, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to
a rise in traffic and ticket prices as well as expansion into
new destinations.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.4; +0.03 pct
U.S. crude : $99.55; +0.08 pct
Brent crude : $107.81; +0.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,692.4; -0.4 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty : Raymond James raises rating to
outperform from market perform
Canfor Corp : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector performer
Parkland Fuel : RBC raises target price to C$22 from
C$21; rating sector perform
Partners REIT : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector underperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 International Trade mm for March: Actual -$40.38 bln
prior -$42.3 bln
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.8 pct
1000 IBD Economic Optimism for May: Prior +48
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
