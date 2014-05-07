May 7Canadian stocks looked set to open little
changed on Wednesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.1 percent at 0730 ET ahead of building permits
data.
Building permits figures for March are due at 0830 ET
.
The index slipped on Tuesday as worries about increasing
violence in Ukraine raised fears that the conflict could be have
a broader impact. Almost every sector fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.23
percent at 0730 ET while S&P 500 futures were up 0.21
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.15 percent.
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp , Canada's No. 1 natural gas
company, said it would buy producing assets in the Eagle Ford
shale field in Texas from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc for
$3.1 billion, nearly doubling its oil output.
Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent oil
and gas producer, posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a
year-earlier loss, as oil and natural gas liquids production in
North America soared 45 percent.
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher
volumes on its regional oil sands system.
Torstar Corp said first-quarter sales slipped, hurt
by an 8 percent fall in revenue at its media business, which
publishes the country's largest daily newspaper.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,312.0; +0.28 pct
US crude : $100.29; +0.79 pct
Brent crude : $107.36; +0.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,674.0; -0.68 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
George Weston Ltd : Barclays raises target price to
C$86 from C$84; rating equal weight
Newalta Corp : RBC raises target price to C$21 from
C$20; rating outperform
Westjet Airlines Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$29 from C$30; rating buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Productivity Preliminary for Q1: Expected -1.0 pct
prior +1.8 pct
0830 Labor Costs Preliminary for Q1: Expected +2.6 pct
prior -0.1 pct
1500 Consumer Credit for March: Expected +15.75 bln prior
+16.49 bln
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
