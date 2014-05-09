May 9 Canadian stocks looked set to extend the previous session's losses on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on the Ukraine crisis.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.17 percent at 0715 ET ahead of employment data due at 0830 .

The index dropped on Thursday as investors took profits in energy stocks after a strong run-up.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.13 percent at 0715 ET while S&P 500 futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.21 percent.

TOP STORIES

TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit as a recovery in trading activity picked up speed.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose nearly three-fold on higher oil and natural gas prices as it boosted capital spending to develop newly acquired properties.

Mining financier Silver Wheaton Corp reported a 40 percent drop in profit for the first quarter, hurt by fall in metal prices.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,287.4; 0.00 pct

US crude : $100.64; +0.37 pct

Brent crude : $108.61; +0.53 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,746.00; +0.25 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Calfrac Well Services : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$47 from C$44

Canadian Tire Corp : National Bank Financial, Canaccord Genuity up target price

Dorel Industries Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$42 from C$36

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for March: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.5 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for March: Expected +0.8 pct prior +0.7 pct

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +134

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct

