May 16 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Friday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
down 0.16 percent at 0730 ET.
March data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and
Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET.
The index declined on Thursday as resource shares slipped
with commodity prices amid a broader selloff triggered by
concerns about extended valuations.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.13
percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.01
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.27 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada broke with the United States and did not impose
sanctions on two key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin
because the pair had Canadian business interests, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday
it will take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of C$420
million on its Caribbean unit due to challenging economic
conditions in the region.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,294.10; +0.04 pct
US crude : $101.64; +0.14 pct
Brent crude : $109.36; +0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,886.00; +0.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James raise
target price on the company
Stantec Inc : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector performer
Strategic Oil & Gas : NBF cuts rating to underperform
from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Housing starts number mm for April: Expected +0.980 mln
prior +0.946 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for April: Prior +2.8 pct
0830 Building permits: number for April: Expected +1.010 mln
Prior 0.997 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for April: Prior -1.7 pct
0955 U Mich sentiment prelim for May: Expected +84.5 prior
+84.1
0955 U Mich conditions prelim for May: Expected +99.0 prior
+98.7
0955 U Mich expectations pre for May: Expected +75.0 prior
+74.7
0955 U Mich 1Yr inflation pre for May: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr inflation P for May: Prior +2.9 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.8
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.5 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)