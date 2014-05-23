May 23 Canadian stocks looked set to extend
previous sessions' gains on Friday, ahead of the much awaited
inflation data, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
up 0.06 percent at 0715 ET.
Inflation figures for April are due for release at 0830 ET.
The index advanced for a third straight session on Thursday
as shares of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion
Bank climbed after both companies reported results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.08
percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.12
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
Augusta Resource Corp, the target of a hostile
takeover bid by HudBay Minerals Inc, warned on Thursday
of another delay in getting a permitting decision on whether it
can develop its Rosemont copper project in Arizona.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,293.2; -0.13 pct
US crude : $103.86; +0.12 pct
Brent crude : $110.40; +0.04 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,923.00; -0.7 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price
to C$82 from C$79; rating buy
Royal Bank of Canada : National Bank Financial, CIBC,
Canaccord Genuity raise target price
TD Bank : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC raise
target price on the stock
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 New home sales-units mm for April: Expected +0.425 mln
prior +0.384 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for April: Prior -14.5 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +136.4
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualised: Prior +4.9 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)