May 30 Canadian stocks looked set to open
slightly lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets as
investors remained on the sidelines ahead of next week's
European Central Bank policy meeting.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.06
percent at 0715 ET.
Producer prices and growth data are due at 0830 ET. The
country's first-quarter GDP is expected to show a 1.8 percent
annualized growth rate after the 2.9 percent growth registered
in the fourth quarter of last year.
Shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by a decline in
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported
quarterly results, while Royal Bank of Canada and other
major banks also fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.1
percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.08
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway CEO Claude Mongeau said
on Thursday he expects U.S. regulators to phase out use of
DOT-111 tank cars in three to five years, following a deadly
explosion in Quebec last year.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,252.9; -0.31 pct
US crude : $103.15; -0.42 pct
Brent crude : $109.71; -0.24 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,900.00; +0.23 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector performer
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW, NBF raise
target price
Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts rating to sector
performer from sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Personal income mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct, prior
+0.5 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct,
prior +0.9 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for April: Prior +1.2 pct
0830 PCE Price index mm for April: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct,
prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for April: Prior +1.1 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for May: Expected +61.0, prior +63.0
0955 U Mich sentiment final for May: Expected +82.5, prior
+81.8
0955 U Mich conditions final for May: Expected +95.8, prior
+95.1
0955 U Mich expectations fin for May: Expected +74.0, prior
+73.2
0955 U Mich 1Yr inflation fin for May: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr inflation F for May: Prior +2.8 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +5.0 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)