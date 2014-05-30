(Adds Canada and U.S. economic data)
May 30 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Friday, after the country's economic growth slowed more
sharply than expected in the first quarter.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.04
percent at 0845 ET.
Canadian consumers scaled back spending and business
investment fell during the quarter, making it more likely the
central bank will uphold its neutral outlook on interest rates
next week.
Industrial product prices also unexpectedly fell 0.2 percent
in April, Statistics Canada said, mainly because of a decline in
primary non-ferrous metal products and the impact of a
strengthening Canadian dollar.
Shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by a decline in
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares after it
reported quarterly results, while stocks of Royal Bank of Canada
and other major banks also fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.14
percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.13
percent. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.04 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway CEO Claude Mongeau said
on Thursday that he expected U.S. regulators to phase out use of
DOT-111 tank cars in three to five years, following a deadly
explosion in Quebec last year.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,254.0; -0.22 pct
US crude : $102.98; -0.58 pct
Brent crude : $109.48; -0.45 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,904.00; +0.29 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector performer
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW, NBF raise
target price
Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts rating to sector
performer from sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Actual -0.3 pct
Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Personal income mm for April: Actual +0.3 pct, prior
+0.5 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Actual -0.1 pct,
prior +0.9 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for April: Actual +1.4 pct,
prior +1.2 pct
0830 PCE Price index mm for April: Actual +0.2 pct Prior
+0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for April: Actual +0.2 pct
Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for April: Actual +1.6 pct Prior
+1.1 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for May: Expected +61.0, prior +63.0
0955 U Mich sentiment final for May: Expected +82.5, prior
+81.8
0955 U Mich conditions final for May: Expected +95.8, prior
+95.1
0955 U Mich expectations fin for May: Expected +74.0, prior
+73.2
0955 U Mich 1-Yr inflation fin for May: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr inflation F for May: Prior +2.8 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +5.0 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
