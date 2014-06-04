June 4 Canadian stocks looked set to open little
changed on Wednesday, with the Bank of Canada expected to keep
interest rates unchanged.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were flat at 0720
ET.
The central bank, which will announce its policy decision at
0900 ET, is expected to hold its key rate at 1 percent and show
no sign of changing its neutral stance, even though inflation
has jumped to its 2 percent target sooner than expected.
Trade balance data is due at 0830 ET.
The index rose for a third straight session on Tuesday,
driven by gains in the share prices of energy producers and
financial companies, as positive economic data from China
boosted sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent at 0720 ET, while e-mini S&P 500 futures
were down 0.14 percent and e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures
were down 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
Pent-up demand helped drive Canadian auto sales to a monthly
record in May, with mass market brands and niche automakers both
big winners, an independent auto industry analyst said on
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the appointment of a
Quebec judge to the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday after the
top court rejected his previous appointment earlier this year in
a high-profile case.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Tuesday that it met
with Bombardier Inc on Monday and assured the Canadian
planemaker it still believes in the $4.4 billion CSeries
jetliner program despite an engine failure last week.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,245.2; +0.08 pct
US crude : $103.28; +0.6 pct
Brent crude : $109.31; +0.45 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,782.25; -1.25 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises rating to
outperform from market perform
Brazil Resources Inc : Salman Partners starts with
speculative buy rating
Canaccord Genuity : RBC raises price target to C$13
from C$12
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for May: Expected +210,000,
prior +220,000
0830 International trade mm for April: Expected -$40.8 bln,
prior -$40.4 bln
0830 Productivity revised for Q1: Expected -2.7 pct, prior
-1.7 pct
0830 Labor costs revised for Q1: Expected +5.0 pct, prior
+4.2 pct
0945 Markit services PMI Final F for May: Prior +58.4
0945 Markit comp final PMI for May: Prior +55.60
1000 ISM non-manufacturing PMI for May: Expected +55.5,
prior +55.2
1000 ISM non-manufacturing business activity for May:
Expected +60.0, prior +60.9
1000 ISM non-manufacturing employment index for May: Prior
+51.3
1000 ISM non-manufacturing new orders index for May: Prior
+58.2
1000 ISM non-manufacturing price paid index for May: Prior
+60.8
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
