June 5 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
down 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.
The index rose to its highest in almost six years on
Wednesday, boosted by positive data on U.S. services sector
growth and a decision by the Bank of Canada to leave interest
rates unchanged.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent.
Canadian building permits data is due at 0830 ET and Ivey
PMI data at 1000 ET.
TOP STORIES
The Bank of Canada held its main interest rate at 1 percent
on Wednesday and said the risks of low inflation loom as large
as ever despite a faster-than-anticipated rise in prices,
remarks that some economists interpreted as being dovish.
The outlook for the Canadian dollar has improved over the
last month, a Reuters poll showed, as a central bank that is
unlikely to significantly alter its course is expected to keep
the currency hemmed in a slim trading range.
Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy
Group Inc said it would sell its Ontario-based
water heater and air conditioning home services business for
$505 million to pay down debt.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,243.5; -0.04 pct
US crude : $102.31; -0.32 pct
Brent crude : $108.07; -0.3 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,784.75; unchanged
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
B2Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.50 from
C$5; sector outperformer
Canaccord Genuity : KBW, CIBC raises price target on
the stock
Laurentian Bank of Canada : Barclays, NBF, Canaccord
Genuity raise target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +310,000, prior
+300,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior +311,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.625 mln, prior
+2.631 mln
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
