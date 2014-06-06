June 6 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Friday as investors awaited monthly U.S. and Canadian
employment reports.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.09
percent at 0715 ET.
Statistics Canada's employment data for May is expected to
show that employers added 25,000 jobs after a surprise loss of
28,900 jobs in April. The data is due at 0830 ET.
U.S. employers are expected to have maintained a solid pace
of hiring in May, returning employment to its pre-recession
level. The U.S. data is also due at 0830 ET.
The TSX index was little changed on Thursday as a drop in
energy and bank shares offset a jump in the gold-mining sector.
Gold prices rose after the European Central Bank cut rates to
record lows
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.17 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada is set to buy 65 Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter jets, sources familiar with the process said,
marking a major renewal of Canada's fighter fleet and helping
contain costs of the expensive defense program.
Timmins Gold Corp said it had set up a special
committee of independent directors to help respond to a proxy
fight launched by a major shareholder to take control of the
gold miner's board.
Canada is enjoying an unexpected boom in production of
ultra-light crude known as condensate, defying long-held
predictions of dwindling supply.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,252.0; -0.08 pct
U.S. crude : $102.73; +0.24 pct
Brent crude : $109.11; +0.29 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,671.25; -1.6 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : National Bank Financial raises rating
to outperform from sector perform
Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
hold from sell
Saputo : CIBC, National Bank Financial raise price
target on the stock
Westjet Airlines : National Bank Financial ups to
outperform from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for May: Expected +218,000, prior
+288,000
0830 Private payrolls for May: Expected +210,000, prior
+273,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Expected +10,000, prior
+12,000
0830 Government payrolls for May: Prior +15,000
0830 Unemployment rate for May: Expected +6.4 pct, prior
+6.3 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior
+0.0 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for May: Expected +34.5 hrs,
prior +34.5 hrs
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.4
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +5.3 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Apr: Expected +15.50 bln, prior
+17.53 bln
