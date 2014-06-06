(Adds U.S. and Canadian economic data)
June 6 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Friday after U.S. and Canadian jobs data, with June futures
on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.23 percent at 0845 ET.
The Canadian economy created a net 25,800 jobs in May - all
of them part-time - but shed about 30,000 full-time positions
for the second month in a row.
The labor productivity of Canadian businesses unexpectedly
dropped by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2014, the first
decline for 18 months, other data showed.
U.S. employers, meanwhile, maintained a solid pace of hiring
during the month, returning employment to its pre-recession
level.
The TSX index was little changed on Thursday as a drop in
energy and bank shares offset a jump in the gold-mining sector.
Gold prices rose after the European Central Bank cut rates to
record lows
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.30 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.23 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada is set to buy 65 Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter jets, sources familiar with the process said,
marking a major renewal of Canada's fighter fleet and helping
contain costs of the expensive defense program.
Timmins Gold Corp said it had set up a special
committee of independent directors to help respond to a proxy
fight launched by a major shareholder to take control of the
gold miner's board.
Canada is enjoying an unexpected boom in production of
ultra-light crude known as condensate, defying long-held
predictions of dwindling supply.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,255.6; +0.21 pct
U.S. crude : $102.83; +0.34 pct
Brent crude : $108.97; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,674.00; -1.56 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : National Bank Financial raises rating
to outperform from sector perform
Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
hold from sell
Saputo : CIBC, National Bank Financial raise price
target on the stock
Westjet Airlines : National Bank Financial ups to
outperform from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for May: Actual +217,000, prior
+288,000
0830 Private payrolls for May: Actual +216,000, prior
+273,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Actual +10,000, prior
+12,000
0830 Government payrolls for May: Actual +1,000, prior
+15,000
0830 Unemployment rate for May: Actual +6.3 pct, prior +6.3
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for May: Actual +0.2 pct, prior
+0.0 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for May: Actual +34.5 hrs, prior
+34.5 hrs
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.4
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +5.3 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Apr: Expected +15.50 bln, prior
+17.53 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)