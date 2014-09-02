Sept 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with September futures
on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.09 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic data is due for release on Tuesday.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, capping its third
straight month of gains as a rise in energy and financial shares
helped offset the impact of investor nervousness over
geopolitical tensions.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.18 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian miner Cameco Corp suspended production at
the world's largest uranium mine after the union representing
more than 500 workers refused to take the company's offer to
workers for a vote, Cameco said on Friday.
Bombardier Inc's troubled aerospace business faces
more upheaval as a Swedish carrier backed out as the first
customer to start commercial flights with its new CSeries jet
and the Canadian firm said more senior aerospace executives
would be laid off.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,270.40; -1.2 percent
US crude : $95.10; -0.9 percent
Brent crude : $101.81; -0.95 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,942; +0.1 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Oil Corp : Raymond James raises price
target to C$9 from C$7.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0945 Markit Mfg PMI for Aug: Prior +58.0
1000 Construction Spending mm for Jul: Expected +1.0 pct;
Prior -1.8 pct
1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Sep: Prior +44.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected +56.8; Prior
+57.1
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Aug: Expected +58.0;
Prior +59.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Expected
+58.4; Prior +58.2
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior +63.4
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)