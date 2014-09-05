(Updates Canada and U.S. jobs data)
Sept 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday after data showed that
the country's employment declined sharply and U.S. job growth
slowed.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.06 percent at 0845 ET.
The Canadian economy unexpectedly lost a net 11,000 jobs in
August from July as well as a whopping 111,800 positions from
the private sector, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
The jobless rate stayed at 7.0 percent. Analysts forecast
that 10,000 positions would be added after the gain of 41,700 in
July.
U.S. job growth slowed down sharply in August and more
Americans gave up the hunt for work, giving a cautious Federal
Reserve more reasons to wait a bit longer before raising
interest rates.
Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday, hurt by
a decline in stocks of gold miners and energy companies as the
price of gold fell and oil slipped on a surprise European
Central Bank rate cut.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.23 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Goldcorp Inc's gold production this year could end up
near the bottom end of its forecast range if it is unable to
restart output at one of its Mexican mines, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
Bombardier Inc's troubled CSeries is on the brink
of resuming test flights in coming days, a source familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
Canada is likely to choose between two major U.S. firms when
it buys a new fleet of jet fighters, excluding two European
competitors, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,263.30; -0.14 percent
US crude : $94.37; -0.1 percent
Brent crude : $101.69; -0.14 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,925; -0.07 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alliance Grain Traders : CIBC raises rating to
"sector outperformer" from "sector performer"
Aurico Gold Inc : National Bank Financial starts
with "outperform" rating
Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Wood & Co cuts rating to
"hold" from "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for Aug: Actual +142,000; Prior
+209,000
0830 Private Payrolls for Aug: Actual +134,000; Prior
+198,000
0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for Aug: Actual +0,000; Prior
+28,000
0830 Government Payrolls for Aug: Actual +8,000 ; Prior
+11,000
0830 Unemployment Rate for Aug: Actual +6.1 pct; Prior +6.2
pct
0830 Average Earnings mm for Aug: Actual +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.0 pct
0830 Average Workweek hrs for Aug: Actual +34.5 hrs; Prior
+34.5 hrs
0830 Labor Force Participation for Aug: Actual +62.8 pct;
Prior +62.9 pct
0830 U6 Underemployment for Aug: Actual +12.6 pct; Prior
+12.2 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.8
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +2.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)